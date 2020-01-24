MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation into a death in Meriden led to a hazmat situation on Thursday evening.
Officers were called to an apartment on Hanover Road where a 37-year-old man was found dead.
Police said there were no signs of foul play and no signs of any type of altercation.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
While the investigation was underway, police said the scene developed into a hazmat situation based on the presence of certain chemicals and substances that were inside the apartment.
While police have not identified the chemicals, they said it is unclear why the man had them inside his apartment.
In addition to Meriden police and fire crews, officials from the FBI, DEA, Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, Dept. of Public Health, and the Meriden Health Department responded.
All of the crews who responded were taken to the hospital as a precaution for possible exposure.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental protection tested the chemicals, and police said there appears to be reduced risk to any of the responding crews.
Anyone who lives in the area surrounding 763 Hanover Rd. should be advised that there is no danger as a result of the incident.
The man who died has not yet been identified.
