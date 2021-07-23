GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - State and local police are investigating a death at a condo complex in Guilford.
Guilford police said a person was found dead at the Quonnipaug Hills complex near Lake Quonnipaug.
They said troopers are looking into the cause of death.
Guilford police said they expect to release more information after next of kin is notified.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.