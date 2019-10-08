EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are investigating an untimely death on Tuesday evening.
The death is being investigated at East Farm Village on Messina Drive.
Police said there is no threat of any kind to the public.
No details about the death have been released at this time.
