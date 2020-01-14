CELEBRATION, FL (WFSB) - A family from Colchester has been missing for days.
As the Todt family's loved ones plead for their safety, Channel 3 learned that police in Florida found four people dead and arrested one person.
The Todt family relocated from Colchester to Celebration, FL.
Channel 3 found out that they bought property there in 2005, but still owned the Family Physical Therapy business back in Connecticut.
Flowers were left on the door of the business as what could be a solemn symbol of what may have happened to the family in Florida.
The Todts have not been seen or heard from in days.
Family members said they're worried. They started a Facebook group the pleaded for the family's well-being.
Eyewitness News looked into court documents. The family fell on hard times.
Tony Todt's license to practice in Connecticut was not renewed last September.
Last month, before the holidays, the family was evicted from the house at which they'd been staying in Celebration, FL.
It was at that home where police were spotted on Monday.
"Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to 202 Reserve Pl. in Celebration for a death investigation," said Sheriff Russ Gibson, Osceola County, FL. "This is an isolated incident and all parties involved with this death investigation are accounted for."
Police have not released the suspect or any of the victims' names.
Colchester's first selectman's office released a statement on Monday.
"The news reports out of Celebration, FL regarding a Colchester family are shocking and heartbreaking," the statement read. "I know that the thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the relatives and friends of the family involved."
