HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A death investigation is underway in Hartford, according to police.
Officers were called to 1122 Albany Ave. on Tuesday morning.
They initially called it a homicide investigation; however, they later said it was not a homicide.
They said the change was made after they reviewed video surveillance in the building.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.