LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - What was only being described as an "active police investigation" is happening in Ledyard.
Police said they were called to Chapman Lane on Monday night.
They confirmed late Tuesday morning that the investigation was centered on a death; however, they noted that there was no criminal aspect to it.
They said it's unclear when they're expected to clear the scene.
They could not confirm what happened.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
