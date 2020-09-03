NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The death of an 8-year-old boy in New Haven has been ruled a homicide.
According to police, the boy died after being shot while in his home on Howard Avenue.
It happened on the night of Aug. 6.
Initially, police said the death was believed to have been accidental, saying it was the result of an "accidental firearm discharge."
Following an investigation, police said his death has now been deemed a homicide, however no arrests have been made at this time.
Police said this is considered an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.
As part of the investigation, detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
