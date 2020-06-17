NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person at a Valley Street home between West Hills Road and Emerson Street.
An ambulance transported an unresponsive 19-year-old female to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced death.
Police are investigating the death, but have not said if it is suspicious or not.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304
