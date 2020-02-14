TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to Litchfield Street just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a middle-aged white man lying on the ground east of the Coe Park Civic Center main building.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are aware of the identity of the man, but are awaiting the next of kin to be notified before it’s released to the public.
Anyone with information about the man or anyone who may have seen him in the area are urged to call Torrington Police at 860-489-2090.
No additional details were released at this time.
