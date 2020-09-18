HARTFORD (WFSB) - As the flags at the U.S. Capitol are lowered to half-staff remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the talk is starts around who will replace her.
Republicans wasted no time. Mitch McConnell says President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
We talked with a local professor about the process between now and the end of the year and it looks like no matter what happens, it’ll be divisive.
"She as well as anyone, recognized the danger that would ensue if this vacancy was created by her death in the midst of an election," Mike Lawlor said Friday night.
Lawlor served as a State Rep for the 99th district for decades. He’s now a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven.
He remembers when justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, nine months before the election, the republican controlled senate would not consider Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee.
Tonight, the leader of the Republican controlled senate says with six weeks before the election, President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote.
"To have to make this particular decision, this swing vote, this swing seat, tipping the balance of the Supreme Court, to put in someone who is perceived as extremely partisan, potentially under-qualified, would really erode confidence," Lawlor said.
Lawlor predicts if that happens and democrats control congress and the presidency, Joe Biden may increase the number of Supreme Court justices from 9 to 11. Either outcome being a potentially seismic shift for our country.
"The credibility, the legitimacy of our court system in general and Supreme Court in particular, is going to be undermined if this is viewed as overtly political," he said.
The senate, if they choose, can confirm a nominee even before the election. Lawlor predicts they’ll wait until after the election.
President Trump did release a list earlier this month, it did include Senator Ted Cruz as well as a Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas.
For the full list of candidates, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.