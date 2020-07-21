WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heartbreak grips a West Hartford family after learning their missing teen is found dead.
Jonathan Adams, 14, was found in a shallow grave in West Virginia over the weekend.
“[We're] relieved that things came to a peaceful moment for now. We found Johnny. We’re going to bring him back,” said Angel Jaquez, Johnny’s father.
The family said they were shattered after learning the death of their teenage son.
West Virginia law enforcement spent days searching for Jonathan Adams where he was visiting family.
Saturday morning, their search led them to a wooded area where they found the 14-year-old dead.
On Tuesday, Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy had been performed on Adams and the caused of death has been ruled a homicide.
In the span of seven days, a void formed in Angel Jaquez’s heart.
His son Jonathan Adams, or Johnny, would never run through this garden again.
“It’s been difficult. Extremely difficult. There’s been a lot of emotions,” Jacquez said.
A lot of emotions, because Adams was just 14 when West Virginia law enforcement discovered his body.
It followed the multi-day search after he was reported missing July 12 from Augusta, WV.
He had been visiting family there since March.
Police said a 16-year-old relative was arrested and charged with burglary.
Meanwhile, investigators said they developed a suspect in Adam’s death.
Jaquez said he’s confident justice will be served, but it’s bittersweet.
“It’s a family-related person so, you have to balance your emotions and things and maybe not — it’s hard,” he said.
The West Hartford student just graduated from King Philip Middle School.
Loved ones told Eyewitness News he loved sports, people and life.
At his age, he’d done more traveling than most, visiting iconic landmarks.
Those memories helped Jaquez as he prepared to say farewell to his son.
Yet, he entertained the thought of seeing Adams one last time.
“What would I tell him? That I missed him. That I’m happy to see him again. That I missed him very much,” Jaquez said.
Educational leaders from West Hartford Public Schools released a statement sending their condolences, writing in part “Johnny’s smile could light up a room.”
Adams would have been a freshman in the fall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office at 304-822-3894.
