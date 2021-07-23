GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - State and local police are investigating a homicide at a condo complex in Guilford.
Guilford police said a person was found dead at the Quonnipaug Hills complex near Lake Quonnipaug.
The office of the chief medical examiner said that the person suffered blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and ruled it as a homicide.
