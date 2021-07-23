GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - State and local police are investigating a homicide.
Guilford Police say officers initially responded to a welfare check at the Quonnipaug Hills complex near Lake Quonnipaug Thursday morning and found a woman dead inside one of the units.
This death is being ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma to the head.
After that, police started coming back to the scene.
Things were pretty quiet here this morning when our crews arrived, but now a few local and state police cars are back looking for more clues.
Police identified the victim as Lindsey Hopkins, 42, of Guilford and they say she was dead when they arrived.
Not initially knowing what caused this death, they quickly brought in the State Police to help with the investigation.
Neighbors did not want to talk on camera, but they say a lot of police were at the scene throughout the day yesterday.
Police say no one else was in the home when they arrived.
This is the first homicide investigation Guilford Police have opened up in more than twenty years.
