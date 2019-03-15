WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities said the death of a Worcester firefighter that happened back in December has been ruled a homicide.
The fire happened on Dec. 9, 2018 on Lowell Street in Worcester.
Firefighter Christopher Roy was killed while fighting that fire when he became trapped.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. held a press conference Friday afternoon to announce the latest developments in the investigation.
The Worcester Grand Jury has indicted Momoh Kamara of Worcester in connection with the line of duty death.
Kamara has been charged with second-degree murder, arson, and armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.