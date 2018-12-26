PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Plainville Police said they have identified two brothers who were found dead at Robertson Airport Saturday morning.
Nils Anderson, 68, and Byron Anderson, 66, of 60 Franklin Avenue in Plainville, were found dead inside a car.
Initially, police said the deaths were being labeled as suspicious.
On Wednesday, police said they are now calling it a murder-suicide.
Police said they have no reason to believe anyone else was involved in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
