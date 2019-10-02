(WFSB) - A third person in Connecticut has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
A fourth person is in the hospital.
Health officials don't want people to panic.
They said while there is a threat of EEE, it's lower than it was two weeks ago during the peak period for mosquito activity.
There are no plans to implement widespread pesticide sprays in the state.
So far, EEE-infected mosquitoes were confirmed in 17 cities and towns, mostly in the southeast corner of the state.
The third and most recent death was a person in their 60s who became sick during the second week of September.
The fourth person who is infected is from Colchester and is in their 40s. The person contracted the virus in late August and remains hospitalized.
Those two cases were the first confirmed human cases of EEE in that East Haddam/Colchester area.
"This is certainly unprecedented," said Russell Melmed, Chatham Health District. "We haven’t seen this number of human or horse cases before. So really we haven’t seen a season like this before."
Channel 3 spoke with a man who lives in East Haddam, where the latest victim who died was from. He said the threat of the virus has changed his life. He doesn't want to go outside at all and worries for the wellbeing of his loved ones.
"In view of the situation, you don’t want to go outside and take a walk, not at dusk, not in the dark, not in the morning," said Steve Fagan of East Haddam. "It changes your life a bit."
About one-third of people with EEE die from the disease and there is significant brain damage in most survivors.
EEE information can be found here.
