WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The deaths of a former New Haven officer and his wife have been ruled a murder-suicide.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of deaths on Monday.
LaRhonda Jones died of a gunshot wound and the medical examiner said the manner of death was homicide.
Her husband, Eric S. Jones, a former New Haven officer, died of a gunshot wound and the manner was determined to be suicide.
Police responded to an apartment on Perkins Street in November for a welfare check.
LaRhonda and Eric were found dead inside the apartment.
LaRhonda was a local pastor at the Rim City Church.
No further details were released.
