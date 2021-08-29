NORTH HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police in North Haven say the deaths of two men over the weekend is believed to be a murder-suicide.
Authorities said they were called to a home on Primrose Street around 5:30 Sunday evening to investigate a possible shooting.
When they arrived, officers confirmed that there were two gunshot wound victims, both dead.
The initial investigation revealed that the two were brothers. Their identities haven't been released yet.
Police said they have not been called to the residence before and there is no threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.