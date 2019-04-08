HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A debate to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut continues on Monday.
Another legislative committee is slated to act on a bill that could ultimately legalize the use of pot for people ages 21 and older.
It's just one of several bills moving through the legislative process this year.
The General Assembly's Judiciary Committee is slated to vote on one such bill on Monday. The bill specifically outlines how marijuana would be legalized.
It would allow people who were previously convicted of marijuana possession to petition courts to have their records erased.
The committee will also vote on legislation clarifying that employers don't have to allow workers to possess, smoke or consume marijuana products, or do their jobs under the influence of pot.
Another bill up for discussion addresses driving under the influence.
Advocates expect that the pieces of legislation will eventually be included in one bill for lawmakers' consideration.
However, there's been pushback from some lawmakers who said they feel it's wrong to legalize recreational pot just for the money. They said they fear serious repercussions, especially among teens.
The Judiciary Committee meets Monday at 10 a.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.