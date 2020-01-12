HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On the same day Governor Ned Lamont appeared at a transportation town hall meeting, opponents held their own anti-toll rally.
While the governor pushes for a toll vote in a special session this month, critics push back on the whole idea.
In a video posted to Twitter, Governor Lamont fires up toll supporters.
"Everyone is getting a little nervous in the legislature – aren’t sure. Maybe we can put this off. Maybe we can wait a little a longer. Maybe we can study it – how about a consultant report? No. Now is the time to get going," Lamont said.
Lamont is drumming up support for his 2030 Transportation Plan.
Today, he appeared at a transportation town hall in Westport inside a crowded auditorium.
The governor scaled back from his original plan, now calling for 12 toll gantries on tractor trailers.
It's part of his 10-year, $20 billion transportation plan.
Democrats say tolls on trucks would raise more than $150 million dollars a year while creating jobs.
In Colchester, this crowd isn't giving tolls the green light.
"I think its a sad excuse for the fact that most of the people that are claiming to be pro-tolls are people that can afford the tolls," said J.R. Romano, chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party.
No Tolls CT Boycotted Sunday's town hall meeting.
Sunday's clash on ideas comes days after Democrats in the General Assembly met privately.
The party and Lamont want a special session on tolls, but there still isn't a bill. With the regular session starting in less than a month, time is running out.
