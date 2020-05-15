HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday will be a historic day in Connecticut, as the state is set to partially reopen.
Some people believe it’s a move that should be celebrated, but some critics fear we could be making a colossal mistake.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he knows there are plenty of critics out there, but on Thursday he took criticism from members of his own party.
“You may hear outside, there’s a horn honking protest. Something that happens more frequently. I have no idea if they think we’re reopening too quickly or too slowly,” he said during his daily news conference about protesters outside the state capitol building.
On Thursday, nine Democratic leaders sent a letter to Lamont, urging the governor to delay the reopening, saying “we generally agree with the metrics you laid out in your Reopen CT plan, metrics that have yet to be achieved. Reopening is essential, but to do it while the first wave of the pandemic is still raging will not lead to a second wave, it will simply add fuel to the first wave.”
However, others feel the plan is actually not aggressive enough.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association, for example, argues that only allowing restaurants to serve customers in outdoor seating areas, something most businesses don’t have, is a mistake.
Lamont understands the criticism, but says he’s also heard from small business owners and consumers looking forward to the May 20 re-opening and despite his detractors, the governor continues to move full steam ahead towards Wednesday.
“Can we always do more? Yeah, I appreciate the ongoing concern that people have, but I think we’ve got the right balance going forward right now,” Lamont said.
(1) comment
Has anyone noticed that King Lamont has decreed that towns can pass 2021 budgets without taxpayer votes?! I just received a notice from my town (Coventry) which I am forwarding to the DOJ - this is clearly government overreach.
