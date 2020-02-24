HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, lawmakers will review a bill that would end religious vaccine exemptions for public school students.
This follows last week’s public hearing where lawmakers heard more than 21 hours of testimony from hundreds of people.
RELATED: Huge turnout seen at vaccine exemption hearing, opponents rally outside
Monday’s agenda is solely for review, with no mention of any time allowed for people to comment on the issue.
According to a recent report, more than 100 schools in Connecticut fall below the 95-percent vaccination threshold health experts say is key to protect people with weak immune systems.
Some parents object to vaccines on religious grounds.
Others are worried about negative impacts.
Health experts say parents shouldn’t be concerned about the science.
“No medical product is more extensively tested then vaccines, there's a really high bar for vaccine safety studies,” said Linda Niccolai, professor of epidemiology at Yale University.
Current students with religious exemptions would be grandfathered in.
Last year, 2.3 percent of kindergartners had religious exemptions for vaccines in the state.
“If they start with the children, then the next thing it's going to be for employment, for airlines, for whatever else they put on the list,” said Robert Brassel, of Seymour.
Some parents have also said they will leave Connecticut if lawmakers pass the bill.
Stay with Eyewitness News for developments throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.