HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A decision is expected soon on whether masks will continue to be required in schools.
Governor Ned Lamont’s mask mandate ends on February 15.
Some want masks to stay, and others don’t.
Whole most people agree children need to be in school and they need to be safe, the reaction to masks is mixed.
COVID has been a long haul for children. For many months they were not able to be in school. Now they are back but wearing masks.
This week the state Board of Education heard from many frustrated parents that want the mask mandate in schools to go away.
The board also heard from teachers who want masks to stay. They are concerned about poor ventilation in schools and vaccination rates.
Milly Arciniegas runs a parent-led organization in Hartford.
She says safety is a priority but feels there could be an alternative to masks.
"Why not take the temperature of the children as they come into the school then that way they can make sure no one has COVID or contract it,” said Arciniegas of Hartford Parent University.
"Let's look at it and say how is this impacting their learning experience and is it worth it putting the masks on the children," said State Representative Vinnie Candelora (R – Minority Leader).
Republican lawmakers point to a study in England that claimed masks are not effective, but that study has been challenged.
The Minority Leader also feels cities and towns should be the ones to make decisions on masks, not the governor.
That could put a lot of pressure on local school boards.
Christine Magnano is a health care worker who has seen what COVID can do.
She’s also a parent of a teenager. She wants masks to stay.
"They are stripping everything away and they want to get rid of the masks, I mean what are they going to do act like COVID doesn't exist," Magnano said.
Parents like Magnano say is masks go away we need more protections, like longer quarantines for those infected and she likes the ideas of temperature checks.
This is the most fun thing to watch this year so far. They can't agree on the "Science", they can't agree on if the "vax" works, they don't want to upset their party central or the CDC (one in the same), and at the end of the day will hide in a corner and say "it's up to the local's". Liberal leadership is a lack of leadership.
