HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is expected to make a decision this week over whether or not schools will remained closed for the rest of the school year.
Gov. Ned Lamont alluded to canceling the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year during a news conference over the weekend.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his decision last week.
"We’re going to have the schools closed for the rest of the year, we’re going to continue the distance learning," Cuomo said on Friday.
New York was the first state in the region to make such an announcement.
It's expected other states will follow.
Lamont hinted a number of times that students might sit out the rest of the school year.
He said several factors play a role, including how to maintain social distance at all grade levels, whether in the classrooms or hallways.
The Connecticut Education Association said its "definitely in the mindset of not trying to do it for the end of the school year."
