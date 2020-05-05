HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is expected to make a decision on Tuesday over whether or not schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
The announcement is expected during Gov. Ned Lamont's daily coronavirus news conference scheduled for 4 p.m.
Lamont alluded to keeping students home for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year during a news conference over the weekend.
"You are going to hear from our commissioner of education, Miguel Cardona, and Beth Bye talking about what we are doing for K-12 and what we are planning in terms of summer camps so we can give you real guidance through the summer," Lamont said.
RELATED: Decision on when to reopen schools in CT expected next week
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday morning that schools in his state will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
"All schools will remained close for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families," Murphy said. "Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his decision last week.
"We’re going to have the schools closed for the rest of the year, we’re going to continue the distance learning," Cuomo said on Friday.
New York was the first state in the region to make such an announcement.
It's expected other states will follow.
RELATED: States reach agreement for PPE supply chain, announcement on schools expected this week
Lamont hinted a number of times that students might sit out the rest of the school year.
He said several factors play a role, including how to maintain social distance at all grade levels, whether in the classrooms or hallways.
The Connecticut Education Association said its "definitely in the mindset of not trying to do it for the end of the school year."
Lamont said he is giving universities and colleges more flexibility and discretion.
Campuses with residence halls have more to worry about with tight living quarters compared to commuter schools.
"Later on this week, you can hear from the university group who put in place a really good plan on how we can slowly get our universities, colleges and community colleges back up to speed," Lamont said.
The Board of Regents and leaders at private colleges said they're working on a final decision for higher education students.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(4) comments
Until there is a vaccine they shouldn’t be deciding anything. Who’s going to let their kids go back , even if they decide to open? We are in this for the long haul. Everything is not ok because it was nice out yesterday.
I wonder what the decision will be ..... now that all the states around us have decided what to do, we can too.
I support this - it's not worth risking kids health or lives....it just isn't - better safe than sorry
Alluded: Made an indirect reference to. -- Eluded: evaded or escaped from.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.