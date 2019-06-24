NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Changes could soon be coming to New Haven Public Schools.
Superintendent Dr. Carol D. Birks wants to reassign dozens of teachers to fill other openings.
However, there's been pushback from community members who hope the plan doesn't happen.
The plan is up for discussion during a Board of Education meeting on Monday night.
After hearing from the public during the last one two weeks ago, the board decided to push back its decision.
Birks argues that the plan would save New Haven Public Schools $4 million.
Fifty-three teachers could be offered other opportunities or transferred within the district to fill openings, according to the proposal.
New Haven students who spoke at the last meeting said they felt the proposal moves excellent teachers from positions where they've thrived.
Birks, however, said the plan would not impact the quality of education that students in the district receive.
She said the transfers are necessary because of the city's dire budget situation.
The New Haven Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Celentano Magnet School.
The board could potentially vote on the plan after a discussion.
