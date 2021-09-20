HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Nearly 20,000 people in the state have gotten a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s something only the immunocompromised can do, but soon that could change to include more people.

Last week, a Food and Drug Administration panel met. It was recommended that people aged 65 and older could be eligible to get the third dose. Those plans still need to be finalized. Until then, Gov. Ned Lamont said nursing homes will be a priority.

Guidance could be finalized sometime this week.

About 19,400 people have gotten their third shot in Connecticut.

"The place that might be somewhat questionable is the very youngest individuals, is the benefit/risk decision is needed there,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. “But certainly I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend boosters beyond the list they approved on Friday.”

State leaders said they are ready to launch third dose initiatives once a decision is made. For now, the attention is on nursing homes.

“They were the ones first vaccinated,” Lamont said. “We are waiting to the rules on how other groups get it.”

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are both expected to talk about third doses this week.

