HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While Governor Ned Lamont has set a partial reopening date for May 20, schools remain undecided.
On Friday, New York decided not to reopen schools for the remainder of the academic year, which means students won’t return to their classrooms until the fall.
That could be the case for Connecticut, considering everything that would have to be done.
“When I go outside for a walk or a drive, I feel a lot better, but when I am in my room doing my homework and not doing anything, it’s a lot different,” said Victoria Johnson, Glastonbury High School senior.
Not being in school has been a big adjustment for students.
Victoria Johnson is a senior at Glastonbury High School, and she says she misses her friend and teachers, and wants to go back.
“I didn’t know it was going to be our last day. I thought it would be a two-week break. I didn’t know talking to friends in the hallway before school, in our cars, would be gone so quick,” Johnson said.
But the decision on when to reopen schools is in limbo.
“I think going back to school the way we knew it before now is long time, if ever, in the cards for us,” said Jeff Leake, President of the Connecticut Education Association.
The Connecticut Education Association says even if schools were to reopen, many things would have to change. Social distancing would be difficult and getting kids to school would also be a challenge.
Questions like if children should wear masks and what would happen if a child has symptoms would all need to be addressed before students can go back.
“I won’t take for granted going out anymore, seeing my friends, doing things. I’ll definitely do more after the fact,” Johnson said.
A decision is expected next week, and the feeling is there won’t be school until the fall.
