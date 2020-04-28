WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants states to open as quickly as possible.
But Governor Ned Lamont’s closure is in place through at least May 20, and likely longer.
It doesn’t seem likely that Trump can get Lamont to move up his timeline, with Lamont reiterating that the state is still weeks away from even having a plan to open things up.
“We want them to do it. We recommend they do it as quickly as possible,” Trump said.
Trump said on Monday he wants governors to reopen schools soon, but also said health and safety need to be priorities.
“Many are thinking about their school systems, a lot of them have a long way to go,” Trump said.
Because of those concerns, quick may not be possible in Connecticut.
Lamont’s current executive order has schools closed until May 20, but there might not be a plan on when to reopen schools until that day.
The Connecticut Association of Boards of Education support Lamont’s cautious approach when it comes to schools.
“The health and safety of students and our staff, teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and custodians, had to be the primary consideration when it comes to education,” said Patrice McCarthy, Deputy Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.
The general public also supports shelter-in-place orders. A Kaiser Family Foundation Poll recently found 80 percent of people support such orders. Support is bipartisan, with 94 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of Independents, and 61 percent of Republican agreeing.
School closures have cast doubt on events like high school sports and graduations. A group of parents is trying to designate a day to allow for graduations, but they say their intent is a ceremony that follows CDC guidelines, not a protest of Lamont’s orders.
“I believe in opening up the quarantines and areas in cities and towns and states slowly and wisely, so we’re not in favor of rushing it just for graduations,” said Amy Raccagni.
The Connecticut Associations of Boards of Education says schools are preparing for a number of scenarios. Schools are also working on how to identify learning gaps whenever students are allowed to return.
They didn't give out computers for students to use for one month. The writing was on the wall back in March when Lamont said schools would "likely" be closed for the year. Not the school year, the year. People need to listen to what is being said.
