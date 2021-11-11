LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Yellow ribbons have been on Litchfield’s town green for nearly twenty years.
They were put up by Val and Leslie Caron at the start of the war in Afghanistan in honor of their son, Mark, and all those who serve and have served.
“We are supporting the troops. It's good for the people in town," Val Caron tells us.
The Carons have maintained the ribbons and were surprised when, suddenly, they were gone.
“We found them stuffed in the cannon on the town green," Leslie explained.
Litchfield is somewhat unique. There’s a town, but a borough within it and that borough is its own district, which is only about a square mile, but they have an elected board.
Leslie says that board voted to remove the ribbons, because the war is over and there’s a new monument and this is an historic district.
“Borough members didn’t want the ribbons up there anymore and took them down," Leslie noted.
“There’s no harm in memorializing our troops who lost, sadly, a lot of lives and parents lost a lot of children,” Jen Lowe of Simsbury said.
“To be able to come into a town and see ribbons, you realize it's still important to them. They are still important," Bob Granger of Simsbury says.
The yellow ribbons on the town green are a reminder not just on Veterans Day, but throughout the year and those who have served say it has a special meaning.
Jerry Carillo served his country in Korea.
“Those certainly ribbons should stay. I am shocked that they even think about taking them away. A lot of veterans were wounded and lost their lives," Carillo stated.
Eyewitness News reached out to a few board members and went to the borough office, but no response.
A sign near the town green shows how many feel. The Carons are starting a petition.
“It’s far from over. We are just starting," Caron added.
