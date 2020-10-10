HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Today would have been the Hartford Marathon, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was canceled and instead, people can run virtually and raise money for non profits.
Still, the effect on businesses in downtown Hartford is pretty tough.
Businesses get tens of thousands of spectators in addition to all the people who run the race.
Right now, these streets in Hartford would be packed with people still enjoying the post race festivities, but sadly, this year is like no other.
It is one of the signature events in Connecticut, the Hartford Marathon.
For the past twenty-six years, thousands of people descend on the city to run in the race or to watch it and the hotels, restaurants, and other shops all get to enjoy a nice spike in business.
Restaurants, like Black Eyed Sally’s, are known for offering discounts to runners and their guests and they usually get a good crowd.
"Oh yeah. It's a nice pop. I’d say probably a thirty percent pop in business that weekend. Yeah, real good,"
James Varano, the owner of Black Eyed Sally’s, tells us.
James says the pandemic has hurt restaurants hard to begin with and this is just another hit, especially when you consider that the marathon brought business before, during, and after the race.
"Like that day, marathon day, first it comes the night before, people are in town, staying in hotels, picking up their race packets, so we actually see business for multiple days. Friday, and then some people stay over, come in for brunch on Sunday. It was a real shame to miss that," explained Varano.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin acknowledged it's a blow to the city, saying in part.
"...events like the Hartford Marathon have a tremendous economic impact for our city, and not having the Hartford Marathon this year is another blow during these unprecedented times. It’s disappointing we won’t be able to host tens of thousands of people from across New England and beyond, as we normally do. But there’s no question holding a virtual marathon is the right decision."
Still, Varano remains hopeful that we can just get past the winter and by next year’s marathon things will be back to normal.
"Let's just say we are looking toward the Spring. Weather gets nice, people are outside again. Millions of people have gotten vaccinated. The election's over and I think Hartford will start hitting its groove again by next Summer," added Varano.
People continue to run in the race virtually through noon tomorrow.
They run or walk the race distance and then upload their finish time.
