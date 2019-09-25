WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police said a bridge on the mixmaster in Waterbury had to be closed because a construction issue made it unsafe.
Troopers posted to social media Wednesday afternoon that the bridge from Route 8 northbound to Interstate 84 west was closed.
They said it was due to "unforeseen circumstances relating to the current bridge deck demolition."
All traffic looking to get on I-84 from Route 8 north must use a u-turn at exit 35.
State police warned that the closure will impact rush hour.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible," troopers posted.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
