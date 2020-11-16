(WFSB) - Tis the season for layoffs and pay cuts, but there are some ways to deck the halls without debt this year.
Channel 3 spoke to Catey Hill, executive editor at Millie Magazine, about some ideas to make extra money to stuff those stockings.
“The first thing that's really exciting: Companies offering sign on bonuses,” Hill said. “Amazon’s offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus [and] $15 an hour.”
For those looking for something a little less labor intensive, there’s Upworks, Flexjobs or Freelancer. They have online surveys to help narrow it down.
Jobseekers won’t get rich, but it's still a little extra.
“The other thing is, people go out of town house sitting, plant sitting, rover dog sitting, trusted housesitting, or just ask your neighbors,” Hill recommended.
Cleaning closets can be profitable.
Millie Magazine suggests using Facebook Marketplace for big bulky items like furniture, eBay for collectibles and discontinued products and Poshmark or Thredup for clothes.
Don't want a hassle? Thredup gives users a cleanup bag. The clothes are sent to them and they sell it.
Hill said her advice has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Going into work can be dangerous right now,” she said. “My advice is if you can find remote work that’s the safest thing and there is seasonal hiring.”
For people over 55 years of age, Millie Magazine recommends using sites like workforce50.com and retiredbrains.com for help modernizing a resume and getting a remote job.
Customer service call centers at most major retailers need help on the phones. Hill said check for jobs on LinkedIn and Glassdoor.
“If you don't have it already, you need a LinkedIn photo,” she said.
A good rule could be that the gift budget is only equal to the extra money brought in.
For more tips, check out millie.us.
