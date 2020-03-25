MOODUS, CT (WFSB) -- Most schools in Connecticut have already kicked off their online learning programs.
Some teachers are sharing how their success depends on two factors – modern technology and dedication.
Lauren Geary, a teacher at Mercy High School in Middletown, has been teaching remotely since last Monday.
“It's really pretty amazing what we are able to do from our dining room,” she said.
She has been able to see all of her 12 students, which include two sets of twins.
“Everybody seems to really feel like this has been a really sort of positive transition, considering the circumstances,” Geary said.
The students also haven't skipped a beat.
“I would love to be at school, but this whole system that we have going on is working really well,” said student Giuliana Judge.
Technology makes online learning possible, and great teachers like Geary make it successful.
“She keeps us informed with real information so we know what’s going on,” said student Kayla Fordyce.
Geary's other job is being a mom to two boys, a 4-year-old and a 10-month-old, making her incredible work even more impressive.
“When the baby is crying and I’m trying to teach 25 kids, it’s a challenge, but I’m really fortunate that my husband is here and he’s able to help,” Geary said.
But back inside her virtual classroom, she doesn't consider herself some kind of hero, saying she's just one of many teachers trying to do in extraordinary times.
“This is a really important time in history. Never before in my lifetime or even your parents lifetime has any of this ever occurred,” she said.
