State parks sold out
DEEP

(WFSB) -- If you were thinking about going camping at a state park this weekend, you might have to find alternative plans.

Officials from the state's Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said all 13 state park campgrounds are fully booked for Memorial Day weekend.

State officials advise people to make camping reservations in advance, which can be done by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.