(WFSB) -- If you were thinking about going camping at a state park this weekend, you might have to find alternative plans.
Officials from the state's Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said all 13 state park campgrounds are fully booked for Memorial Day weekend.
State officials advise people to make camping reservations in advance, which can be done by clicking here.
All 13 State Park Campgrounds are fully booked for Memorial Day Weekend. We look forward to seeing you all #outside. Make your reservations in advance at https://t.co/qPD7un29pJ pic.twitter.com/er1QIq2JjV— CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) May 27, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.