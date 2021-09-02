HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) are advising residents to avoid direct contact with surface water statewide.
Water should be avoided in urban areas such as Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Meriden, Wallingford, Stamford, Norwalk, Norwich, and the greater New Haven area.
Residents should avoid the water until 48 hours after the end of the rainfall in Connecticut's streams and rivers.
Residents are advised not to swim, fish, or utilize paddlecraft in these areas.
