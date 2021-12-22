HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Wednesday, DEEP announced that Connecticut is using $12.7 million from the legal settlement with a Volkswagen Corporation emissions cheating scandal to fund five environmental justice projects in the state.
The money will help to replace 43 diesel school buses with new electric buses that will run in Middletown, New Britain, Hamden, Stamford, Bethel, Ansonia and Griswold.
The funds will also replace a 50-year-old diesel-powered crane with a new electrified crane at the Port of New Haven.
“The innovative projects we’re announcing today are a tremendous investment in ensuring a healthier environment especially for our children,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “Everyday thousands of children ride school buses throughout Connecticut. Diesel-powered school buses are a source of fine particulate matter and other harmful emissions that can impact developing lungs. These awards will go a long way towards helping to improve air quality and protect public health, in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by air pollution for too long.”
The buses represent the electric vehicle investment for Connecticut, at a time when the state needs to make strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“The selected projects will provide direct benefits to residents in environmental justice communities where levels of fine particulate matter can be up to 20% higher than in less densely populated parts of the state,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “The selected projects will reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while providing direct benefits to residents in environmental justice communities that have historically borne disproportionate impacts of air pollution from vehicle traffic.”
