SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Some inland swimming and other recreational areas will be open this weekend, per an announcement by state environmental officials.
The Department of Energy and Environmental announced which areas will be reopening during a news conference at 1 p.m. on Friday.
DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said the following were open as of Friday:
- Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
- Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Gay City State Park in Hebron
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
However, lifeguards will not be at any of the inland parks.
A new shoreline park was also reopened to swimmers: Seaside State Park in Waterford.
Dykes said they are continuing to assess to see if the areas can remain open.
She said the opening of more areas or the closures of others would depend on how well the public does in terms of following COVID-19 safety guidelines, including the social distancing of 15 feet of blanket space between guest groups.
One of the factors DEEP will also be looking at will be the water quality for high levels of bacteria, which is something DEEP does every summer.
Dykes did ask that everyone at the parks continue to wear masks unless they are swimming.
The state shut down all of its swimming areas earlier in the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Memorial Day, it reopened a few shoreline locations.
Dykes said the same restrictions in place at the shoreline parks would be utilized at the inland parks. That includes capacity reductions.
