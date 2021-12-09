(WFSB) - State environmental officials are urging people to be mindful of their bird feeders and and garbage this time of year.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said bears are looking to score 20,000 calories a day as they prepare for hibernation.
Bears are preparing for hibernation now by eating at least 20,000 calories a day. One bird feeder can make that easy and very tempting. It is still very important to remain Bear Aware and make sure there is no free lunch in our backyards. More info: https://t.co/Rwdw4OxGgp pic.twitter.com/KMWdGwWaMO— DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) December 9, 2021
"One bird feeder can make that easy and very tempting," DEEP said. "It is still very important to remain 'bear aware' and make sure there is no free lunch in our backyards."
The same can be said of a garbage can full of leftovers.
DEEP typically recommends removing bird feeders from late March through November. However, bears can still be out looking for food in December, if there's a source.
"Although most bears enter dens at some point, some can remain active for portions of or the entire winter season if food is available," DEEP said.
It said it's important to remove bird feeders at the first sign of bear activity.
Black bears can be found throughout much of the state, according to DEEP.
In 2019, approximately 7,300 bear sightings from 150 of Connecticut’s 169 towns were reported to DEEP's Wildlife Division. Connecticut has a healthy and increasing bear population with the highest concentration in the northwest region of the state.
More information about living with bears can be found on DEEP's website here.
