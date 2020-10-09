MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A massive fire at a scrapyard in Montville ignited overnight.
It broke out at on Pequot Road, which is the Uncasville section of town, just before 1:15 a.m. on Friday.
The address is listed as Scrap Metal Recycling, which takes in cars, trucks, heavy machinery, batteries and other materials.
Pequot Road is closed from Route 163 to Maple Avenue, according to state police.
Photos taken by the Chesterfield Fire Company's public information officer showed red and yellow flames, along with thick black smoke, billowing into the sky.
"At this point, it is too early to determine what is actually the fuel load," said William Bundy, Montville fire marshal. "There is a lot of outside debris to include vehicles and other scrap material. Right now, it is a perimeter exterior operation, a lot of aerial activity with water suppression, so at this point it is really too early to determine what’s the actual fuel load in there."
Mutual aid was requested from nearby fire departments. Thirteen agencies responded to help.
The scrapyard is surrounded by a residential neighborhood.
"All of the air quality is being assessed which is why [the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection] is on scene," Bundy said. "Certainly if there is any concern, the operation will shift to that. But at this point, there is nothing to indicate that there is any safety concerns."
There's no word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was hurt.
