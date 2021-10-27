SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials closed a state park on Wednesday due to storm damage.
Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury was closed, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced.
DEEP did not specify the damage or mention the severity.
A nor'easter brought heavy rain on Tuesday and high winds Wednesday morning across the state.
