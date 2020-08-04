(WFSB) - Connecticut's state parks, forests, campgrounds and wildlife management areas will close on Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
CT State Parks, State Forests and State Campgrounds will close at NOON today, Tuesday, August 4th in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.— CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 4, 2020
The locations will shut down at noon.
All campers are required to leave campgrounds at that time, DEEP said. All day-use areas of parks will also close.
The decision was made after a review of the forecast and an assessment from the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Campers will be welcome to return to the campground after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5, unless there is storm damage that will require a later opening. Campers who return on Wednesday, after the one-night closure, will automatically receive a refund for one night's camping fee. Campers who do not check back in to the campground after the storm will receive a refund for the remainder of their stay.
Because all day-use areas of parks and forests will close at noon Tuesday, DEEP will not charge anyone for parking today at our shoreline parks as visitors will be required to leave early.
