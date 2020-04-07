HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A gorgeous stretch of weather led to people flocking to state parks, despite social distancing warnings.
As a result, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was forced to close a few of them down for the day on Monday.
Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden was one of them. DEEP closed its parking lot around 2 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont has said that he doesn't want to close down the state parks because it's one of the few places for people who want to get out of their homes and be active.
However, DEEP said it was forced to indefinitely close Kent Falls State Park in Kent for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic after people failed to socially distance themselves from one another.
Motor vehicle traffic was banned at Seaside State Park in Waterford for the same reason.
Some of the people Channel 3 spoke with on Tuesday said they went to other parks early to avoid crowds. They said they were surprised more people were not adhering to the social distancing guidelines put forth by the state and federal governments.
However, others believe the state is overreacting.
"It doesn't have to be that way if people just do the right thing," said Maria Piscionieri of Wallingford. "There'd be no reason to close it because there's so much room here to move around."
"When you get on the tower trail here, you know you're passing groups of five or six, and who am I to say anything," said Kent Tullo of Orange. "But that's not the way I'd handle it."
"You've got to trust that people will keep the social distancing, you know, we're not children, we know what to do," said Aleyna Lipkin of Stamford.
The social distancing dilemma is not just happening at the state level.
To keep an on whether or not state parks have reached capacity, head to DEEP's website here.
Local officials have also taken action to limit access to local parks and playgrounds.
