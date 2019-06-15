EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Crews with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are searching the waters of the Connecticut River in East Hartford for a man witnesses said jumped off a boat into the water on Saturday.
East Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Josh Litwin told Channel 3 fire and police crews were called to the railroad bridge in East Hartford around 2:15 p.m. for reports that a man jumped from a boat into the water and was swept under by the current.
Lt. Litwin told Channel 3 that witnesses said they did not see the man resurface.
Lt. Litwin said the man jumped into the water for fun, and did not intend to harm himself.
DEEP crews, East Hartford Fire and Police, and Hartford Fire crews are assisting in the search for the man.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
