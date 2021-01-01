HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is encouraging folks to kick off the new year with a hike.
It been an annual tradition in the state, typically with guided tours and events. However, this year the events are self-guided or virtual, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DEEP outlined several spots all across the state for people to enjoy ‘First Day Hikes,’ with average 1 to 2 miles or longer.
“Connecticut is pleased to once again join in hosting First Day Hikes around the state, albeit in a slightly different fashion due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “As they were in 2020, Connecticut’s state parks and forests will continue to be a respite for folks in 2021 who seek the mental and physical rejuvenation nature provides. “We hope you consider celebrating the New Year safely in the outdoors, whether it be a First Day Hike, or part of a resolution to engage more with nature over the course of the year.”
To see the full list of hiking areas across the state, click here.
