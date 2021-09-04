DEEP: fewer lifeguards on state beaches Labor Day Weekend

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP) warned people that there would be fewer lifeguards on Labor Day weekend.
They said many of the lifeguards return to school around this time of the year, they’re trying to cover as many state parks as possible with lifeguards through the weekend.
DEEP plans to have guards on duty at Sherwood Island, Silver Sands and Hammonasset Beach State Parks.
The agency reminded people to enjoy the outdoors but use caution when swimming.
“My little one she’s four years old but this summer she really learned how to swim so she’s a pretty brave one. My oldest one, she already knows how to swim so we just make sure that they stay closer to the shore and don’t go in deep,” said Yadira Lipschitz.
While many are savoring the Labor Day weekend, DEEP said there will be no lifeguards at any of the parks swimming areas after Monday.
