GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A moose frequently spotted in Granby over the past month had to be put down by state biologists and tested for an incurable disease.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the bull moose was very sick and posted a public safety threat.
It was euthanized on July 10.
"This moose, which had been regularly seen since June, was disoriented and had lost body weight over time to the point where it was emaciated and barely able to walk or stand," DEEP wrote in a social media post.
DEEP said the moose showed no fear of vehicles or humans and posed a serious threat to drivers along Route 20.
Biologists determined that the moose was 3 years old and weighed only 525 pounds.
"Healthy bulls of similar age in Connecticut should weigh over 800 pounds," DEEP noted.
Biologists safely and humanely euthanized the moose, the agency reported.
The Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab is testing it to check for brain worm or other conditions.
"Brain worm is an incurable disease affecting the moose population in the United States," DEEP said. "It is often prevalent at the southern extent of the moose’s range (Connecticut) where populations overlap with high deer populations. Unfortunately, this illness has become an annual occurrence in our moose population."
The test results are still pending.
