BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Environmental officials identified a man who was killed in a boating accident in Bridgeport over the weekend.
Eul Lee, 64, of Fort Lee, NJ, was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Lee, along with Jack Phommachanh, 65, of North Haven, Bill Chanthavone, 66, and Thipada Ngaoluangrath, 67, both from Bridgeport, were pulled from the water near the Stratford Shoal (Middle Ground) Light Station.
It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Emergency personnel first responded to the fishing boat around 10:45 a.m.
Bridgeport police and the Bridgeport Fire Department assisted the Coast Guard in rescuing three people from the vessel.
Suffolk County police from New York and Fairfield police also helped.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
