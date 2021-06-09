WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A body was pulled from Winchester Lake Tuesday morning.
Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the man as 50-year-old Phillip Blouin of Torrington.
Authorities said they were notified around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday of a missing person and immediately began searching the area of Winchester Lake.
DEEP responded to the scene as well and, along with the Winchester Fire Department, found the body of a man near an overturned canoe.
DEEP representative Will Healy said that the man's vehicle was found near the Winchester Lake boat launch.
The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.
