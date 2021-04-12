MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Environmental officials identified a kayaker whose body was pulled from a pond in Middlebury over the weekend.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they found 26-year-old Brian Saucier of Prospect on Sunday near where he was last seen on Saturday.
DEEP officials said that they, along with several area fire departments, canvassed Longmeadow Pond around 2:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a kayak had overturned.
It was initially believed that two people were aboard, but officials later determined that only person aboard was Saucier.
A paddle and set of belongings were located at the pond.
Search efforts continued throughout the day Saturday, but were called off around 8:50 p.m. due to darkness.
Authorities began combing the pond again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.